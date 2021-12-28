Il più caratteristico tra tutti i piatti tradizionali piemontesi, la Bagna Caoda (o Bagna Cauda) è un bene immateriale riconosciuto come patrimonio UNESCO. È addirittura stata istituita una giornata nazionale della Bagna Caoda, il “Bagna Caoda Day”, il 25 novembre, e la Delegazione di Asti dell’Accademia Italiana di Cucina ha depositato, il 7 febbraio del 2005, una ricetta ufficiale, “da ritenersi affidabile e tramandabile”. Qui di seguito, presento in inglese gli ingredienti e il procedimento per preparare in casa questa ricetta semplice e… profumata!

Bagna Caoda, which literally means “hot sauce” in the Piedmontese dialect, is the most common dish in the cuisine tradition of our region. Typically eaten in winter, Bagna Caoda is a relish made with anchovies and garlic and served in small earthenware pots called “fujòt”. People gather around the dinner table and dip vegetable pieces in the sauce until they are covered in the creamy, aromatic garlic dressing.

Here are the ingredients and the preparation method

Ingredients:

200 g red anchovy fillets

4 garlic cloves

2/3 glasses extra virgin olive oil

assorted vegetables, chopped into pieces

Step 1

Pour two glasses of extra virgin oil olive in a saucepan and start cooking on very low fire, stirring well with a wooden spoon and take care it does not become too hot.

Step 2

Add the cleaned anchovies and the chopped garlic cloves and stir gently until all the ingredients are blended. Put the remaining oil and cook on low fire, for one hour at least, until the sauce gets a creamy texture.

Step 3

Pour Bagna Caoda in earthenware pots and serve it with raw or cooked to come vegetables: raw and boiled thistle, Jerusalem artichoke, endive, fresh and roasted peppers, raw and baked onions, boiled potatoes, cabbage, carrots, fennel and whichever vegetable you like. Enjoy!

Riccardo Clara