

Diffuso in tutta Italia, il salame di cioccolato è un grande classico della pasticceria casalinga del nostro paese: pochi ingredienti e una preparazione semplice e veloce lo rendono uno dei dessert più ghiotti, apprezzato da grandi e bambini per la sua irresistibile morbidezza. Ne esistono numerose varianti locali, dal “salame turco” siciliano al “salame del Papa” realizzato dai pasticceri piemontesi, con aggiunta di nocciole igp e gianduja, fino allo storico “salame vichingo” riportato nel “Manuale di Nonna Papera” degli anni Settanta. Su queste pagine si legge che il nome della ricetta è ispirato alle imbarcazioni dei “guerrieri del nord”: l’alternanza degli scudi gialli e neri sui fianchi delle loro navi ricorda i colori dell’impasto del dolce, il marrone scuro del cioccolato e il giallo dorato dei biscotti sbriciolati. Di seguito, riporto in inglese la ricetta del mio dessert preferito.

The salami chocolate is a dessert known throughout Italy. It is easy to prepare and perfect for every family gathering or party with friends. Its characteristic shape allows to cut it into slices, that will be loved by children and grown-ups alike.

Here are the ingredients and the preparation method

Ingredients:

150 gr dark chocolate

100 gr butter (room temperature)

100 gr dry biscuits

150 gr sugar

cocoa powder to taste

Step 1

Chop the chocolate and melt it in a bain-marie, then let it cool.

Step 2

Put the butter and the sugar in a bowl and stir well.

Step 3

Add the melted chocolate and the dried biscuits, coarsely crumbled, in the bowl and stir well with a spoon until all the ingredients are mixed together.

Step 4

Place the dough on a sheet of baking paper and wrap it up in the shape of a sausage.

Step 5

Let the salami cool in the fridge overnight. Once it has cooled down, sprinkle your dessert with cocoa powder and serve it, cut into slices. Enjoy!