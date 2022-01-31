One Direction, often called 1D, are a boy band formed by Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Paine, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan. The members all come from England, except for Niall Horan, who is irish.

They became a boy band in 2010, after competing in X-Factor UK, definitely the most popular talent show for singers. Then they signed a contract with the famous record executive Simon Cowell. Foto di Fiona McKinlay

Their first hit was “What makes you beautiful”, a love song dedicated to a girl. The song immediately became a worldwide success and was followed by many others. Overall, the band have released five music albums so far.

In 2015 Zayn Malik left the band to begin a solo career. The other four boys of the band decided to take a break from the One-Direction project and wrote one last song, “History”, to say goodbye to their fans. “History” came out in 2016. It is a touching track that deals with the incredible experiences the boys went through together as a band, and the frienship that bonded them in the six years they spent together as a group.

We love all their songs because they are catchy and full of meaning to us.

Giada Benedetto ed Elisabetta Murgia